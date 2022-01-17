NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.