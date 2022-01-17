NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 900 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

