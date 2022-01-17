Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Short Interest Update

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIMU stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms. Its products intends to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation, and reduce morning stiffness.

