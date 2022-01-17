Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NXP opened at $15.58 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

