NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 350.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 312.8% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 328.0% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 22,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 452,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 338,768 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $28,820,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVDA traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.42. 39,583,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

