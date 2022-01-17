O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $531.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $635.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

