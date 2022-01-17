O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 3,313.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3,045.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.