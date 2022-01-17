O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,683 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $38.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

