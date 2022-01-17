Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of OCGN opened at $4.25 on Monday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $1,632,443.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,769 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.