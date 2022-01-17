Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OIBRQ remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. OI has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.46 million during the quarter.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

