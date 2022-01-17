Old Mutual’s (OMU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 81 ($1.10) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 67.69 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.10. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.15).
About Old Mutual
