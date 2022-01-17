Old Mutual’s (OMU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 81 ($1.10) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OMU stock opened at GBX 67.69 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.10. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.15).

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

