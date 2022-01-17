Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

