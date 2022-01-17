ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 518,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,470. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.