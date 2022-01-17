ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

