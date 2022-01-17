ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 20.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

