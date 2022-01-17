OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $942.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.