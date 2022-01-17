Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Financial Survey

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onex and The Weir Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80 The Weir Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

Onex currently has a consensus price target of $114.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.76%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than The Weir Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onex and The Weir Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $1.14 billion 5.91 $730.00 million $19.91 3.86 The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.60 -$192.09 million N/A N/A

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Weir Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 74.31% 23.14% 19.28% The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Onex pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Onex beats The Weir Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The Oil and Gas segment includes products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. The ESCO segment distributes ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

