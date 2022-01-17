OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.83. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.