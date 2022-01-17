Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $278.49 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $278.49 million and $1.24 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.91 or 0.07613958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.37 or 1.00009532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 279,028,017 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

