Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORGN. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99. Origin Materials has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

