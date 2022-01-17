Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.