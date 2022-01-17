Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average is $223.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

