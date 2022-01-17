Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 149 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $262.62 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $265.23. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.14.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

