Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 374,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 856,991 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 234,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter.

EWP opened at $27.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

