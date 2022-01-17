Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $292,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $15,507,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $14,101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

