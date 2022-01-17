Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.50 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

