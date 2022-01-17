Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $97.36 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

