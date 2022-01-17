Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 84.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $291.35 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

