Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Orora stock remained flat at $$2.45 on Monday. Orora has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

