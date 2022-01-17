Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,884,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $353.36 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

