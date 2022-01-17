Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 142.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 146,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications stock opened at $607.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $652.14 and its 200-day moving average is $712.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

