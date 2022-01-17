Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $18.43 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

FB stock opened at $331.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.16 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

