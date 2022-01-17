Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

