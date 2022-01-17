Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 603,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLW opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

