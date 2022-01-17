PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00074656 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.46 or 0.00503177 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

