PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Cap of $43.85 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $43.85 million and approximately $169,276.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

