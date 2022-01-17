Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

