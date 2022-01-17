Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,294 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.

NYSE:CAT opened at $228.94 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

