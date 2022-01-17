Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.98 Million Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

