Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 298,728 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

