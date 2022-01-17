Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of ArcBest worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $90.76 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

