Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $97.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.