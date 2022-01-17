Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $288.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.