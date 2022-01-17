PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.99 million and $736,964.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

XPN is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

