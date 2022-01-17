Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 295 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $148.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

