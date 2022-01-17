Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $128.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

