Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 183,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $13,135,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $8,248,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

