Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,182,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,936,376 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

