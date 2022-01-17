Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 15,323 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

