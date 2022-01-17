Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 4,882 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 165.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $729.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

